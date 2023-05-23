Dubai Customs seize 30 tonnes of smuggled red sandalwood

Dubai Customs seized more than 30 tonnes of a widely smuggled species of Indian tree in high demand on the black market as part of a crackdown on the illegal wildlife and plant trade.

Officers discovered the haul of red sandalwood – also known as red sanders – hidden inside a commercial shipping container.

India strictly controls export of the tree, which is coveted for its rich red wood used for making furniture and musical instruments.

The date of the operation was not disclosed.

It was one of a number of successful anti-smuggling campaigns carried out by customers officers to help safeguard the environment.

The authority has seized 330 tonnes and more than 200 samples of animal and plant species smuggled into the Emirates over the past three years, official news agency Wam reported.

In another incident in September 2021, officers thwarted an attempt to transport dozens of falcons, hidden in the back of a lorry, across the Hatta border.

Dubai customs seized the 64 falcons that were being brought into the country from Oman without the correct health documents as required by law, said officials.

Falcons are an integral part of UAE heritage, featuring on the national emblem, and can sell for a high price.

The birds were discovered concealed behind boxes of vegetables when the vehicle was stopped and inspected by border officials.

The UAE has been part of the international Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora since 1990.

Dubai Customs said it was fully committed to combating smugglers and highlighted the importance of protecting endangered animals and plants.

Officers take part in regular training to ensure they can identify the latest sophisticated attempts by criminals to evade detection.

A new cargo system was recently launched with the aim of bolstering security measures.

The early cargo targeting system tracks incoming shipments and detects illegal shipments and materials, reducing the need for physical inspections.

