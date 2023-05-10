Emirates introduces Rugby World Cup 2023 livery on A380 plane

Anticipation is already sky-high for this year's Rugby World Cup in France — and now Emirates is aiming to bring a legion of new fans to the sport.

The Dubai airline has unveiled new themed livery on one of its flagship A380 aircraft as the countdown to the big kick-off in September gathers pace.

The freshly painted craft — which departed Dubai for Istanbul on Wednesday morning — was emblazoned with a picture of a rugby player in full flight, along with the words “Rugby World Cup France 2023".

Emirates has been a tournament sponsor of the global rugby union event since 2007.

In 2019, Emirates decked out another one of its superjumbo Airbus A380s with a striking design to commemorate the tournament in Japan.

The airline is a long-time sponsor of the Emirates Dubai 7s, an annual showcase of the sport from grass-roots level to the international stage.

Emirates is lined up to be the official airline of this year's extravaganza and the event in Australia in 2027.

Its planes are regularly decked out in dazzling designs to promote a wide variety of sporting events and other special occasions, such as the UAE’s 50th anniversary and the country's space mission.

The 10th Rugby World Cup will run from September 8 until October 28, with South Africa aiming to defend their crown.

Twenty nations will take part, with the showpiece final being held in the 80,000-capacity Stade de France.

Spectacular airline liveries — in pictures