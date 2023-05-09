Sudanese surgeon forced to treat paramilitary soldiers flees back to Dubai

Follow the latest news from the Sudan crisis here

A Sudanese surgeon who was forced to treat wounded soldiers from Sudan's paramilitary force during a harrowing holiday in his homeland has said he would be willing to return to the country to support those in need.

Dr Yasir Amin Latif, who lives in Dubai, flew to his home country for the final 10 days of Ramadan to visit his mother, just as fierce fighting between warring military factions had broken out.

He was soon thrust into the heart of the conflict, assisting colleagues at a hospital in North Khartoum who were overwhelmed with patients caught in the crossfire.

As violence escalated, he was left with little choice but to flee with his mother, extended family members and friends to Egypt, before making a solo journey back to Dubai, where he arrived safely last week.

Quote Many of our medical colleagues have left Sudan with their families, leaving only the military hospital Dr Yasir Amin Latif

Dr Latif, speaking to The National from his clinic at Dubai Healthcare City, told of how he was compelled by the Rapid Support Forces to provide medical treatment to the paramilitary group's wounded.

He agreed but asked the RSF to provide him with some medical supplies to assist injured civilians.

“Surprisingly, they fulfilled my request and provided the supplies,” he said.

Dr Latif said he would offer assistance to any person in need of medical treatment, regardless of which side they are on.

He said he would have no qualms about returning to his homeland to offer further assistance.

Dubai resident Dr Yasir Amin Latif showing footage of him treating the wounded in Sudan. The National

"Absolutely, I would love to. It is a natural inclination. Without a doubt, I would go back," he said.

"If I had no obligations in Dubai and had the opportunity to return to Sudan with the chance to treat the wounded there, I would willingly go to any hospital, be it a military, Rapid Support Forces or public hospital.

"I have a deep sense of sadness. Sudan, my home country, is where I have spent most of my life."

Dr Latif told of the agony of a father of eight whose 11-year-old son was shot in the chest.

He said the father had felt if his son did die, it would at least save him from prolonged suffering.

"He expressed concerns about the lack of medical support and his inability to provide constant care," the surgeon said.

"Miraculously, the boy recovered well and I witnessed his safe and healthy condition after a few days."

Mounting pressure on healthcare services

Expand Autoplay Khartoum burns amid fighting between the forces of two rival generals in Sudan. AFP

Dr Latif said hospitals were facing chronic shortages of staff and supplies.

“The lack of basic medical supplies and acute medicines is a disaster and it's challenging to function effectively without them," he said.

“Moreover, many of our medical colleagues have left Sudan with their families, leaving only the military hospital as the primary medical facility.

“Regrettably, the military hospital is prioritising the medical needs of its own troops and there are limited medical resources available to civilians injured during the war. It's a disaster. Unfortunately, many civilians are unable to access the medical treatment they need.”

Daunting journey to Egypt

The journey to Egypt was long and complicated. Photo: Dr Yasir Amin Latif

Dr Latif said making the journey from Sudan to Egypt was challenging.

"The car journey to reach the Egyptian border took two days and our overall trip to reach Cairo, our final destination, lasted approximately six," he said.

"After spending an additional two days in Cairo, I flew back to Dubai. Currently, my mother is residing safely in Cairo till it is safe enough to go back home.

"Entering Egypt involves certain requirements," he added. "Women above the age of 50 and under 16 can enter without any specific conditions. However, men between the ages of 16 and 50 need a permit to enter Cairo, which includes having a valid passport, stating the purpose of the visit, and possessing a yellow vaccination card."

Read more At least 481 civilians killed in Khartoum since Sudan conflict began, say doctors

Dr Latif said individuals wishing to enter Egypt must apply at the ministry and wait for five to six days to obtain an entry visa.

"When we arrived in Wadi Halfa, a northern state of Sudan near the border of Egypt, thousands of Sudanese people were entering Egypt. The only requirement was to present a valid passport; no further inquiries were made.

“In Omdurman [in Sudan], my mother, extended family and I had to hastily leave our home, taking only light bags containing our essential belongings.

“The journey was incredibly challenging and we were completely cut off from the outside world, unaware of the latest news updates. Numerous elderly individuals and children were desperately seeking refuge for their safety. Our primary concern was successfully crossing the border."