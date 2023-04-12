Classic F1 cars to roar into action at Dubai Autodrome for GP revival

Classic cars from the Formula One era of the 1970s will line up on the grid at Dubai Autodrome in December for the annual Gulf Historic GP Revival.

A Williams FW07C driven by Australian world champion Alan Jones will feature in the F1 1970s category, as will the Tyrrell 011, a car built by the team that won 23 times in F1 between 1970 and 1998.

In the Le Mans 00s category, Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT2 and Porsche 996 RS racing cars will take to the track for the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival that reunites some of the most famous names in motorsport.

“Williams and Tyrrell are two of the greatest names in motorsport history, and it will be amazing to see their race-winning cars do battle once again,” said Pierre-Brice Mena, managing director of event organisers GP Extreme.

“Similarly, Aston Martin and Porsche are two manufacturers that have heads turning around the world, and their respective cars will give fans a taste of sports car majesty.”

Read more Classic F1 car that raced against Prost, Piquet and Lauda on sale in Dubai for Dh3 million

The Le Mans 00s category at this year’s Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival will feature demonstration runs from GT and sports prototype cars from 1994 to 2010.

The Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival will take place from December 8 to 10 at Dubai Autodrome, which has hosted the FIA GT Championship, European Touring Car Championship, A1 Grand Prix and GP2 Asia series.

More entrants will be announced in the run-up to the event, with the entry criteria extended to include Formula One cars raced between 1985 and 1999.

Owners of classic cars can enter the event with entry fees for F1 cars in the 1970s race and Le Mans vehicles priced at Dh20,000 ($5,445), and an Dh8,000 fee for F1 cars from the 1990s.