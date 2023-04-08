Chatbots and AI tools: Five programmes that are changing the world

Artificial intelligence has been capturing the world's attention during the past year, with human-like chatbots and AI-powered image generators increasingly being used around the world.

Conversations around how AI can revolutionise how you work and study re-emerged when ChatGPT, a chatbot that gives human-like answers to any question, became viral.

But the emergence of new breed of generative AI tools such as ones that can give clever responses and the others that can produce eerily convincing photos from text input.

With the rise of these generative AI programmes, The National looks at five of the top ones that are changing how we live, work and study.

ChatGPT

When this artificial intelligence chatbot was released, many users were sharing on social media the impressive human-like answers it was able to give.

It did not take long for ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, to go viral, with some companies having now integrated the programme into their work structure.

The way that it works is simple: you type in a question and fill in any remaining details. The AI tool then answers it.

If you do not like the way it has been phrased, you can ask for a change of structure of the answer or have follow-up questions.

Business Extra: Careers in AI and the real threat of ChatGPT

Nevin Lewis, chief executive of Black and Grey human resources in the UAE, said that his company uses ChatGPT in their recruitment process.

“We were able to conduct research, write better Boolean strings to get the sourcing process started, create an interview question bank by role or interview type, get keywords for a job description, write a job description, rewrite email templates and extract questions from a job description,” Mr Lewis said.

Mr Lewis believes using AI in recruitment has helped reduce human bias and eliminate subjective factors like race, gender and age, but it can also overlook some qualities in candidates because AI is programmed to look for specific keywords or phrases.

There are now other similar chatbots, like the one by Bing.

Adobe Firefly

This programme is taking content creation to the next level.

It artificial intelligence tool allows users to create images and videos from text.

The AI tool could significantly help content creators in their work, but the question around how the programme can be used to spread misinformation online looms large as AI-generated fake videos and images are becoming more common.

Copy.ai

Similar to ChatGPT, this copyright programme can create written content for users.

But this one has been specifically designed to create social media posts, sales pitches, marketing materials, newsletters and emails.

It could help businesses become more efficient when it comes to their workload.

DALL·E

This is another programme that lets you create AI images from text.

But this one gives a different quality of images than Adobe Firefly, allowing users to choose from two very different programmes.

Created by OpenAI, it can generate digital images from natural language descriptions.

SingularityNET

This is a decentralised marketplace for AI algorithms that allows people to create, share and monetise AI services.

With access to these algorithms, it allows companies to create more AI tools that could change the way we live.

Jake El Mir, a tech entrepreneur in the UAE, said that it could “revolutionise numerous industries and streamline various processes is significant”.

“The rate of growth in AI technology is faster than what humans can comprehend,” Mr El Mir said.

“Breakthroughs once considered impossible are now being achieved, as AI algorithms can perform tasks like natural language processing, image and video recognition, and even creativity.

“This growth is likely to accelerate even further, leading to unimaginable advancements in fields like robotics, autonomous vehicles, and healthcare.

“However, as AI becomes more advanced, ethical guidelines and regulation become increasingly urgent to ensure its responsible and ethical development and use.”