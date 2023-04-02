Dubai opens two bridges as part of Dh5.3bn traffic plan

Two bridges and a tunnel have opened in Dubai as part of a Dh5.3 billion road improvement project.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said the transport links span a combined 2,325 metres and will have the capacity to serve 27,000 vehicles per hour.

They have been launched under the Falcon Interchange Improvement Project, which aims to ease traffic flow between Al Khaleej Street, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road and Al Ghubaiba Road.

The Falcon scheme is part of the 13km Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, spanning Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street.

Located on the western bank of Dubai Creek, Al Shindagha is bordered by Bur Dubai and Port Rashid.

#RTA opens two major bridges and a tunnel spanning a total of 2,325 metres, with a capacity of 27,200 vehicles per hour, as part of the Falcon Interchange Improvement Project located between Al Khaleej Street, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, and Al Ghubaiba Road. pic.twitter.com/UrspSCpJvU — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 2, 2023

"The improvement of the Falcon Interchange enables a smooth traffic flow along Al Shindagha corridor (Al Khaleej and Al Mina Street), besides increasing the capacity, efficiency, and traffic safety of these two roads," the RTA wrote on Twitter.

The wider Al Shindagha initiative encompasses the construction of 15 junctions.

The RTA last month awarded the first contract under Phase 4 of the large-scale project, which aims to serve the needs of urban growth in the area.

The scope of the Dh800 million contract extends 4.8km along Sheikh Rashid Road, from the intersection with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to the Falcon Interchange on Al Mina Road.

It involves the construction of three bridges spanning 3.1km, capable of accommodating 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes.

Dubai transport chiefs are aiming to expand the emirate's road network to meet the needs of a growing public.

Dubai's population crossed 3.5 million in April last year and has grown by another 67,000 since, according to the Dubai Statistics Centre's live population counter.

In November, the RTA announced construction had been completed on three roads in Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3. Together, they cover 37 kilometres.

“Such a drive is prompted by the need to cope with the needs of demographic and urban expansion and improve the well-being and happiness of people in the emirate,” said RTA director general Mattar Al Tayer.