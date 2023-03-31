A Closer Look: Here's how families in the UAE are adjusting to rising living costs

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

The cost of living crisis is hitting pockets hard all over the world.

Global factors have caused energy prices to rise, and in some countries inflation has hit the highest levels for decades.

The UAE government has placed a cap on prices for essentials, meaning shops and supermarkets must keep certain items affordable, but residents are still looking to cut down their spending with some thrifty techniques.

The National's reporter Ramola Talwar Badam speaks to host Sarah Forster about how some people in the region are making their money go further.

