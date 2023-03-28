Omani initiative aims to release 1,300 prisoners during Ramadan

An Omani initiative is helping to free prisoners and offer them a fresh opportunity in life.

The initiative called Fak Kurbah, which means “release hardship”, was started by a group of lawyers from the Omani Lawyers Association.

The group collects donations every Ramadan to help release those who have been jailed over civil, commercial, Sharia and labour offences.

Their approach is simple but powerful: they believe that everyone deserves a second chance.

With the initiative celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the team of lawyers is working hard to help release about 1,300 prisoners, giving them an opportunity to turn their lives around.

Over the years, the programme has enabled the release of more than 4,969 prisoners.

The sultanate's Ahad foundation, which was established to support women, people with disabilities and those with limited income, has joined forces with Fak Kurbah this year.

Speaking to The National, Dr Mohammed Al Zadjali, chairman of the Omani Lawyers Association and supervisor of Fak Kurbah, said the organisation consolidated Oman's “values of solidarity and cohesion”.

“It has become a beacon of hope for many, providing a second chance to those who have fallen on hard times,” Mr Al Zadjali said.

More than 100 lawyers have been volunteering for Fak Kurbah, which helps people in need in all regions of Oman. Photo: Fak Kurbah

He spoke about a resident who was jailed after a road accident and was unable to afford the damages.

“Then there was a woman who, after causing an accident without valid insurance, was left with no other option but to serve time in prison,” Mr Al Zadjali said.

The initiative also helps those before they are sent to jail.

“There was this man who was faced mounting debt and the threat of jail time after failing to pay back a loan taken for his mother's medical treatment,” said Mr Al Zadjali.

“But thanks to the dedication of the volunteers and the generosity of its donors, Fak Kurbah has been able to provide a lifeline for those in need, helping them to get back on their feet.”

More than 100 lawyers have been volunteering for Fak Kurbah, which helps people in need in all regions of Oman, including citizens and residents from overseas.

With the approach of the blessed month of Ramadan, Ahed Foundation provides financial support to #FakKurbah Initiative, launched by the Omani Lawyers Association, to release a number of prisoners from all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. pic.twitter.com/cDOuz89B8C — فك كربة 🇴🇲 (@FakKrba) March 22, 2023

“As an expat living in Oman for a long time, I am constantly impressed by the kindness and generosity of the Omani people. Fak Kurbah is a perfect example of this,” said Syed Aziz, who is involved with Fak Kurbah's general voluntary work.

“It is amazing to see how the community comes together to support those who are in need, regardless of their nationality or background. I am proud to be living in a country that values justice and compassion in this way. Fak Kurbah is a true reflection of the spirit of Oman.”

For seven years, an anonymous donor from Al Dhahira governorate has been helping in the release of prisoners languishing in jails.

This Ramadan, the donor has helped to release 38 prisoners in the governorate.

How does Fak Kurbah work?

The initiative is launched every year during the holy month. Volunteers work to ensure the release of a set number of prisoners.

The initiative specifies conditions that prisoners need to meet for them to be released. Those jailed should not have any debts involving commercial, civil, labour or Sharia cases (not criminal cases), should not have a claim exceeding 2,000 Omani Rials ($5,190) and can benefit from the initiative only once.

Elderly and those facing smaller claims are given priority.

The programme does not accept individual applications, and all cases must be referred by the Council of Administrative Affairs for the Judiciary.

The group of lawyers have said that in future they will run the programme all year round.

Our story started 10 years ago.



🌟Our success has been accomplished with your support.



For Oman and its people,

we will move forward with our humanitarian journey.#FakKurbah pic.twitter.com/HrtXjSvY93 — فك كربة 🇴🇲 (@FakKrba) March 18, 2023

“Fak Kurbah is a shining example of the values that make Oman such a unique and special place. It is heartening to see so many people coming together to support those who have been imprisoned under difficult circumstances,” said Abdullah Al Hosni, an Omani national.

“This initiative is a true reflection of the generosity and compassion that is inherent in our society, and I hope that it will continue to do so for many years to come.”

The programme accepts donations via bank transfer and through the Fak Kurbah website, which was launched in 2022 to increase awareness and lead to more donations.