Sheikha Fatima meets Syria's first lady Asma Al Assad

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, received Asma Al Assad, wife of the President of Syria, on Sunday.

During the meeting, held at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikha Fatima welcomed Ms Al Assad and wished her a successful visit to the UAE.

Sheikha Fatima offered condolences and solace to Ms Al Assad for the victims of the earthquake in Syria.

She prayed for the souls of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Sheikha Fatima and Ms Al Assad discussed opportunities to develop co-operation and talked about family, childhood and women's empowerment issues.

Ms Al Assad praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima in supporting women and on humanitarian issues.

She also praised the UAE's significant support to Syria during the earthquake by sending urgent aid and rescue teams, and treating the injured in hospitals in the Emirates.

Sheikha Fatima hosted a banquet in honour of Ms Al Assad and her delegation. The meeting and the lunch were attended by several Sheikhas.