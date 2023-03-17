Sheikha Fatima speaks with Syrian girl and her brother receiving treatment at UAE hospital

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, called on Sham, a Syrian girl, and her brother, Omar, who are receiving treatment at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikha Fatima checked on their health and wished them a speedy recovery, news agency Wam reported.

She also assigned Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, and Hamdan Mussalam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, to visit the injured at the hospital and check on them and their families on her behalf.

During the visit, Dr Al Shamsi and Dr Al Mazrouei conveyed Sheikha Fatima’s greetings and distributed flowers and sweets.

The patients and their families thanked Sheikh Fatima for the care and support they have received.

On March 4, The National reported that 10 people from Syria were receiving treatment in Abu Dhabi hospitals.

Five adult patients were taken to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, while five children aged 9, 10, 12, 14 and 16 were transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

Two have traumatic brain injuries and one is a woman who lost her four children.

The patients were moved on a special flight which involved anaesthesiologists, technicians and paramedics, as well as the latest medical equipment.

The mission was carried out by Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, in partnership with the Syrian Ministry of Health, under the directive of Sheikha Fatima.

