President Sheikh Mohamed meets the President of North Macedonia

President Sheikh Mohamed met the President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed received Mr Pendarovski at the Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi and hoped to further improve relations with North Macedonia.

The leaders discussed opportunities for advancing bilateral collaboration to support sustainable development, including in the areas of trade, investment and the economy, state news agency Wam said.

They also talked about a number of issues of mutual interest and reiterated their support for all efforts and initiatives that seek to achieve more prosperity and stability in the region and the world.

The President and Mr Pendarovski said they were keen to explore all opportunities to benefit the people of both nations.

A memorandum of understanding was announced during the meeting that will provide visa exemptions to people with UAE and North Macedonia passports.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court, and several other sheikhs and important officials attended the meeting.