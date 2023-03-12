First Cop28 event in Dubai to empower youth for climate action

The first Cop28 event to be held in Dubai — the “Road to Cop28" — is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 15 at Expo City Dubai.

The day aims to raise awareness of the upcoming climate conference's goal of accelerating global action, according to Wam.

More than 3,000 people, including students, young people in national service, youth climate advocates, people of determination and senior citizens will engage in various activities revolving around four themes: participation, action, voice and education.

The morning programme of interactive workshops will work with pupils aged seven to 15 to understand and tackle climate change.

The afternoon programme will include youth circles, debates, workshops, sustainability initiatives and performances hosted by organisations including the Federal Youth Authority and the Arab Youth Centre.

The evening programme will be a platform for the UAE authorities to share their ambitions for Cop28 alongside youth climate advocates.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of Cop28, has emphasised the importance of including youth perspectives, vision and skills to drive climate action and create a sustainable future.

The Cop28 Youth Climate Champion, Shamma Al Mazrui, has called on young people to be change makers by adopting a culture of flexibility, innovating solutions, and by taking opportunities.

Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, says that action is an institutional and societal commitment in the UAE, especially during the Year of Sustainability.

Expo City Dubai chief executive Reem Al Hashimy has reiterated the city’s commitment to sustainability.

The Road to Cop28 event will launch initiatives to encourage youth participation within the UN climate process and amplify the efforts of youth-led and youth-focused organisations.

It will be attended by Cop28 leadership, senior government officials and ambassadors to the UAE.