Sheikh Hamdan attends second day of Dubai Gov Games

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, watched as government workers tackled obstacle courses on the second day of Gov Games 2023 in Dubai.

Hundreds of public sector workers have competed at event, held between Thursday and Sunday.

Launched in 2018, Gov Games is a series of physical and mental challenges that bring together government employees around the world to promote team spirit and co-operation.

About 500 people are participating in this year's competition.