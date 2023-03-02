Visa sponsorship rules have changed, here's what you need to know

In the UAE, residents with certain visas can sponsor family members to live in the country without a job.

If you are unemployed or a student under the age of 18, you need to be sponsored by a family member to remain in the Emirates year-round.

Recent changes mean residents can now bring their parents and their wife's parents without the need to show they are the only source of support, but a minimum monthly salary is still required.

Previously, at least a Dh20,000 ($5,445) monthly income was required to sponsor parents or underage siblings, but a change in the law that came into force in October reduced it.

Resolution No 74 means you must now earn a minimum of Dh10,000 a month to sponsor up to five family members, and a minimum of Dh15,000 for six, Al Khaleej reported.

For more than six, dispensation is required.

The law requires that sponsors are already in suitable accommodation, at least a two-bedroom house or apartment, before they apply for the family visa.

They must also present supporting documents that prove family ties at residency centres.

Residents must also prove they can financially support everyone they sponsor.

“A UAE resident can sponsor his mother and father for one year, but needs to show a salary certificate of minimum Dh10,000 and [proof of] a two-bedroom accommodation,” said a representative from Amer Centre, which helps residents to obtain visas for family members.

“In the past it used to be Dh20,000 income to sponsor parents. Now you can sponsor your parents with minimum income of Dh10,000.”

The fee for sponsoring parents is Dh1,750, plus a refundable Dh5,000 deposit. The following documents should also be submitted:

Passport-size photograph of the family member

Copy of the family member's valid passport

Copy of the resident's Emirates ID, passport and residency page.

Proof of residence, such as a lease contract

Labour contract

Three months of bank statements for the resident

To sponsor a spouse and children, residents must have a minimum monthly salary of Dh4,000, or Dh3,000 if accommodation is provided by their employer.

This change is expected to have a significant effect on residents in the UAE because many live without their extended family for financial reasons.

“Setting a minimum salary as a condition for expatriates wishing to sponsor family members is only to ensure they will be properly provided for,” said Nida Al Masri, a legal consultant at Justitia Advocates and Legal Consultants in Dubai.

“The terms and conditions are important to regulate this procedure, which reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting its expatriate community and creating a more inclusive society.”

She said the updated rule was a positive step towards ensuring residents were able to build a stable and fulfilling life in the UAE, while also contributing to the country's economy and society.

90-day visit visa for family members

UAE residents can apply for 90-day entry permits for family members, rather than a 60-day visa, before sponsorship is finalised.

“The resident should have a refundable deposit of Dh1,000 to issue a visit visa for the family members,” the Amer Centre representative said.

The fee for an entry permit is Dh1,020 and the following documents should be submitted:

Passport-size photograph of the family member

copy of the family member's valid passport

copy of the resident's Emirates ID

proof of residence, such as a lease contract or hotel reservation

copy of a return ticket

Visas can also be applied for online at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security website, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs website, or on the department's app.

Current visa rules also allow parents living in the UAE to sponsor their sons at university in the country up to the age of 25.

Previously, parents could sponsor their sons up to the age of 18 and then renew the visa for another three years, provided their sons studied at a university.

Unmarried daughters and disabled children are granted a residency permit regardless of their age.