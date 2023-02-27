Emirati earthquake rescue team arrives home after Syria mission

The UAE's search and rescue team has arrived home from its crucial mission in earthquake-hit Syria.

Emirati crews have been part of a major international relief effort in Turkey and Syria since the earthquakes hit on February 6.

More than 50,000 people have died, with about 6,000 of those from Syria.

Lt Col Hamad Al Kaabi, commander of the search and rescue operation in Syria, said the team made "exceptional efforts" in the mission.

He said the operation had now reached the recovery and rehabilitation stage, with the focus was on supporting those affected by the deadly quake and delivering training to Syrian teams to use advanced equipment provided to them.

The UAE's search and rescue team's mission in Turkey ended last Monday.

Operation Gallant Knight 2 in Syria and Turkey involved 134 rescuers, a humanitarian air bridge, 136 flights and 3,772 tonnes of food and medical supplies. Two field hospitals were also opened in Turkey.

The rescue operations in both nations enjoyed notable successes in hugely challenging circumstances.

An Emirati team completed the rescue of an 11-year-old child trapped under rubble in Turkey in the first week of the humanitarian campaign. The search and rescue crew also pulled a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s to safety.

A Syrian family of four had been pulled from the rubble in Turkey only days earlier. A mother, her son and two daughters were saved after more than five hours of removing debris.

Syrian support continues

Ten Syrian earthquake survivors arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday to receive medical treatment.

The patients were transported on a special evacuation flight which included doctors, anaesthesiologists, technicians and paramedics along with the latest medical equipment.

The mission was carried out by Emirates Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, in partnership with the Syrian Ministry of Health, under the directive of Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation.

Five adult patients were taken to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, with children aged nine, 10, 12, 14 and 16 transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

All of the children have suffered fractures to limbs, with two in critical condition.

Sheikha Fatima called on authorities to arrange treatment for some of those injured in the Turkey-Syria quake.

She has taken care of the costs of their treatment and all the resulting commitments, state news agency Wam reported.