Unit 3 of Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant starts commercial operations

Unit three of Abu Dhabi's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has started commercial operations, it was announced on Friday.

It is the third unit to be delivered in three consecutive years and it adds 1,400 megawatts of clean electricity capacity to the grid, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Enec) said.

Three out of four planned units are now in operation.

"[This boosts] total production from Units 1, 2 and 3 of Barakah to up to 4,200MW of ... reliable, clean electricity for the UAE national grid," Enec said

Barakah is the Arab world’s first nuclear power facility and, once fully operational, will supply about 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity needs.

"Barakah is a successful global benchmark for other nations looking to diversify their energy portfolio during a time of international energy crises," said Mohamed Al Hammadi, managing director and chief executive officer of Enec.

Read more UAE's nuclear regulator issues operating licence for Barakah plant

The development comes as the UAE marks the "Year of Sustainability" and prepares to host the UN climate summit, Cop28 later this year.

"With three units now operating commercially, we are delivering energy security, powering sustainable economic growth, driving innovation and contributing to achieve our net zero strategy by 2050," said Mr Al Hammadi.

"We look forward to showcasing just how critical nuclear is in tackling climate change, using proven solutions available today at Cop28 in the UAE in November.”