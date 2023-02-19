Dr Sultan Al Jaber meets key officials at Munich Security Conference

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Cop28 president-designate, met several officials and leaders at the Munich Security Conference which closed on Sunday.

He met the European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and talked about their important partnership in fighting climate change.

"We need ambitious Cop28 to limit global warming," Mr Borrell said after meeting Dr Al Jaber.

Dr Al Jaber also met US climate envoy John Kerry and Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency.

The three discussed global participation and inclusion, which are key principles to effective climate action and a top priority on the agenda of Cop28.

Sigmar Gabriel, former vice chancellor of Germany, also met Dr Al Jaber in Munich.

"At @MunSecConf I caught up with my old friend #DrSultanAlJaber from UAE. I'm sure as a special representative for #climateprotection, he wants to make the next big climate conference a success. If anyone can do it, it's him!" Mr Gabriel wrote on Twitter.

Dr Al Jaber spoke to Ernest Moniz, former US secretary of energy, and discussed the energy community’s participation and outcomes to spur climate action at Cop28 later this year.

The Emirati official also met Frans Timmermans, executive vice president for the European Green Deal, and both discussed critical priorities in the lead up to Cop28, from scaling up climate finance to advancing funding arrangements for the Loss And Damage fund.

In his meeting with Robert Habeck, Germany's Vice Chancellor, Dr Al Jaber highlighted plans on mobilising action by the private sector towards closing the 2030 gap and expanding the work under the Energy Security and Industry Accelerator.

When meeting Bill Gates, Dr Al Jaber discussed the importance of civil society in driving climate action across key sectors including food and health.

Dr Al Jaber was at Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday, where he met Britain's King Charles III to discuss the Emirates' plans for action to tackle climate change.

Dr Al Jaber's office said he was honoured to meet King Charles, describing him as “an inspirational advocate for environmental action”.

The Cop28 president-designate looks forward to collaborating with the king, his partners and the world “to work closely on solutions at the intersection of climate and nature, focus on concrete actions across sectors to keep 1.5°C alive and support those most affected by climate impacts”, the office added.

On Wednesday, Dr Al Jaber said his main priority would be to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels.

“I have no intention whatsoever of deviating from the 1.5ºC goal,” he said in his first interview since being assigned the role of Cop28 president-designate.

“Keeping 1.5ºC alive is a top priority and it will cut across everything I do.”

