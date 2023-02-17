Firefighters contain huge blaze in Ajman industrial area

Firefighters from four emirates battled a blaze overnight that swept through a cluster of warehouses and a residential building in Ajman's Industrial Area 3.

The fire, which was first reported at 3.30am on Friday, sent plumes of black smoke into the sky and destroyed a nearby residential building that was evacuated.

It was eventually brought under control and no casualties were reported.

السيطرة على حادث حريق متطور في صناعية عجمان pic.twitter.com/4BTS5X45Z2 — ‏ajmanpoliceghq (@ajmanpoliceghq) February 17, 2023

A printing press office, a number of warehouses and several cars that were parked nearby were also destroyed in the blaze.

The commander-in-chief of Ajman Police and the director of the emirate's Civil Defence department said firefighters from Ajman, Sharjah, Dubai and Umm Al Quwain were still on scene conducting cooling operations.