Firefighters contain huge blaze in Ajman industrial area

Firefighters from four emirates battled a blaze overnight that swept through a cluster of warehouses and a residential building in Ajman's Industrial Area 3.
The fire, which was first reported at 3.30am on Friday, sent plumes of black smoke into the sky and destroyed a nearby residential building that was evacuated.
It was eventually brought under control and no casualties were reported.
A printing press office, a number of warehouses and several cars that were parked nearby were also destroyed in the blaze.
The commander-in-chief of Ajman Police and the director of the emirate's Civil Defence department said firefighters from Ajman, Sharjah, Dubai and Umm Al Quwain were still on scene conducting cooling operations.
Updated: February 17, 2023, 4:45 AM