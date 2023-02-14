Dubai climber aims high after scaling highest volcanic peak in Antarctica

Most people who decide to take up a challenge in the new year resolve to give up a bad habit such as smoking or decide to join a gym.

A Dubai climber went a step further than that though when she spent January climbing the highest volcanic peak in Antarctica.

Australian Caroline Leon, 37, endured freezing cold temperatures and treacherous conditions on her way to climbing Mount Sidley.

Along the way, she had to contend with the dangers of frostbite and her hair and limbs freezing.

“It was challenging because it was so cold and was minus 30ºC on a good day,” said Ms Leon.

“If you exposed any part of your body to the air there was a real risk of frostbite and there was a risk of your eyes getting snow blindness.

“Each member of the team had to pull a 25kg sledge all the way up the mountain, which was another challenge.”

Mount Sidley is the highest volcanic summit in Antarctica, standing at about 4,300m high.

Only 77 people have climbed it, with Ms Leon being the 18th woman to do so.

“The scariest thing that happened to me on the climb was I ended up freezing my hands solid and our guide made me swing my arm around to get the blood flowing again,” she said.

“I burst into tears because it was so painful. I was really mindful to make sure that didn’t happen again.

“Some of us had our hair frozen in parts and the guys had their beards frozen too at times.”

Ms Leon was undertaking the climb as part of a challenge to complete all seven of the volcanic summits in the world.

The other peaks are Mount Giluwe (4,367m) in Papua New Guinea, Mount Damavand (5,671m) in Iran, Picos de Orizaba (5,636m) in Mexico, Elbrus (5,642m) in Russia, Kilimanjaro (5,895m) in Tanzania and Ojos del Salado (6,893m) on the Argentina-Chile border.

She is not resting on her laurels as she plans to travel to Mexico in the coming days, then to Papua New Guinea and Tanzania.

“I’ve already done some of the seven summits but I want to set a speed record by climbing them all within a six-month period,” said Ms Leon.

“I don’t believe there are any records of it being done in that time so far.”

The journey to the highest summit in Antarctica was not all about endurance and overcoming the odds, she said.

Read More Dubai climber aims high with Mount Everest

“When you get to the summit and look to the opposite side, you see it’s all blue ice and snow and it’s just beautiful,” said Ms Leon.

“You can see baby volcanoes too and it’s all so pristine and breathtaking.”

Ms Leon’s achievements are all the more impressive given that she broke her back in a horrific fall in 2015.

Doctors told her she was unlikely to walk again after she fell while climbing a wall in Dubai.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair for six months, as well as undergoing 14 operations and 23 blood transfusions, she was able to slowly regain her ability to walk.

“The accident gave me the courage to put the best of me forward as I felt like I owed that to all the people who helped me recover,” she said.

“It has driven how I act and given me the purpose to move forward.

“It provided me with an understanding of who I am, which has helped in so many facets of my life.”