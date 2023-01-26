UAE weather: More rain on the way as some schools move online

More rain is forecast across the Emirates today, with some schools taking the decision to move to online learning.

Heavy rain fell throughout the night between cracks of thunder — with more downpours on the way.

The Ministry of Education said government-run schools could initiate e-learning, first introduced during the pandemic, if they wished.

Many private schools in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates are moving online.

“January 26 will be conducted online as per regular timetable. The safety of our students will remain our top priority,” the International School of Choueifat in Sharjah, one of the largest private schools, told parents by text message.

Dubai's education authority, KHDA, said schools were operating normally on Thursday. But the city's head teachers do not need permission to close or initiate home learning if necessary.

The country's labour authority, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which regulates private sector companies, said employers must “ensure the safety of their employees”. This would include allowing for working from home where needed.

Most food delivery companies took their riders off the roads on Wednesday as the streets became waterlogged.

There were showers throughout the night on Thursday, which had mostly subsided by the morning.

The last time it rained during the school year was in 2019! We’ve been saving this one for a long time. 😀 Yes there’s school tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dmqvcRWWk5 — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) January 25, 2023

Disruption on the roads is expected, with drivers urged to be cautious around flooded streets.

Weather charts show Thursday and Friday will be wet throughout the day.