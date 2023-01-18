UAE ministers discuss Future by Design at Davos 2023

From the space programme to climate-smart technology, the UAE has a track record of design thinking in governance.

What lessons learned could be deployed globally in the age of exponential change?

Watch as Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Sarah Al Amiri Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology, give their view on the future.

The session starts at 12.15 local time (3.15pm UAE).

