President Sheikh Mohamed discusses bilateral relations with Kazakhstan leader

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed bilateral relations with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Abu Dhabi.

In a meeting held at Qasr Al Watan, the leaders exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and discussed ways to enhance political, diplomatic, commercial, economic and cultural co-operation.

Other topics on the agenda included renewable energy, food security, agriculture, mining, transport, logistics, construction, development and co-operation between international financial centres.

The leaders voiced their support for transforming the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia into an international organisation and jointly developing its influence and standing to promote peace and sustainable development.

In a joint statement, the two sides emphasised the importance of supporting international security and promoting sustainable development.

Development of tourism, sport, education, science and health also featured in the talks.

During their meeting, a number of agreements were signed, in health, aviation, development, investment, renewable energy, logistics and education.