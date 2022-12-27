Dubai megaprojects: Cladding work completed on One Za'abeel towers

Full cladding work has been completed on three towers of the One Za’abeel project taking its final shape in the heart of Dubai.

The exterior of One Za’abeel The Residences, One Za’abeel Tower, and The Link — the world’s longest cantilevered building that connects the two towers — has been covered with glass, developer Ithra Dubai said on Tuesday.

It said final construction work is in full swing as the building is readied for its grand opening later in 2023.

Work will now be focused on the interior fit-out. The developer said it would give the units to investors in a phased handover.

The project — located beside Dubai's Trade Centre — will be a mixed-use development.

The commercial tower is 304 metres high and will house mainly offices and a resort, while the 241m residences tower consists of residential units over 57 storeys.

The commercial tower topped out in April and the residential one before that.

The Link will offer retail, residential and office space. It will also host restaurants and an observation deck. It was lifted into place last year and is about 100 metres above the ground.

“We’re developing and creating an iconic mixed-use development that will contribute to Dubai’s landscape,” said Raad Al Jarrah, chief development officer at Ithra Dubai.

“From concept to design and implementation, a lot of thought has been put in to guarantee the residential, business, hospitality, and leisure components at One Za’abeel are fully integrated for an unparalleled, luxurious experience.”

The development will have a luxurious urban vertical resort. Managed by One&Only, the resort includes 94 One&Only private homes, and 229 hotel rooms and suites. The development will also include SIRO Hotel, which will manage 132 guest rooms and a wellness and fitness club.

