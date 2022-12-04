Indian man wins largest jackpot in Big Ticket draw history with Dh30m prize

An Indian man has won Dh30 million ($8.1 million) in the Big Ticket Live Show, becoming the competition's biggest winner in the process.

Organisers are still trying to contact Kathar Hussain, who did not answer his phone during the live draw announcement.

The Sharjah resident was not the only winner in Saturday’s draw — Thomas Ollukkaran, from India, won a Dh1 million prize.

The next draw, which will take place in Abu Dhabi on January 3, will have the largest jackpot in the competition’s history.

Read More Restaurant worker and friends win Dh25 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw

There will be a first prize of Dh35 million up for grabs, with tickets costing Dh500 each.

The Big Ticket competition was established in 1992, with an initial first prize of Dh1 million.