President Sheikh Mohamed reaffirms UAE support for Palestinians

President Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's support for Palestine on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's backing of the Palestinian people and their right to an independent state on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The UN observes the day in accordance with the mandates of the General Assembly.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's support for the Palestinians and an independent state, based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in a message to @UNISPAL on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. pic.twitter.com/HB4Qzj8zCw — UAE Mission to the UN (@UAEMissionToUN) November 29, 2022

On November 29, 1947, the assembly adopted Resolution 181, known as the Partition Resolution.

This stated that both a Jewish state and an Arab state would be established in Palestine — with Jerusalem being considered a distinct entity subject to a special international regime.

Of the two states to be established under this resolution, only one state — Israel ― has emerged.

At an event marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People at the UN headquarters in New York, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged all parties to take immediate steps to reduce tensions.

He called on the international community to reaffirm its support to the Palestinian people, highlighting the violence in occupied West Bank and the humanitarian crises in the Gaza Strip.

“I am deeply saddened by the growing number of Palestinian civilians who have lost their lives in the spiral of violence engulfing the occupied West Bank. Each casualty fuels fear and yet more violence.” Mr Guterres said.

“I urge all parties to take immediate steps to reduce tensions and break this deadly cycle.”

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East remains a lifeline for many Palestinians.