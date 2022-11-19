Fire breaks out at Ras Al Khaimah oil factory

Blaze was reported at 1.30pm on Saturday but is now under control

Fire breaks out in oil factory in UAE. Credit: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence.
Ali Al Shouk
Nov 19, 2022
A fire that broke out at an oil factory in Ras Al Khaimah has been brought under control by the emergency services.

Teams from Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence and police rushed to tackle the fire in Al Hulaylah area on Saturday, after receiving a report at about 1.30pm.

Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading, before bringing the situation under control.

No injuries were reported.

“Despite the thick smoke resulting from the blaze, firefighters controlled the situation and prevented the spread of the fire. Cooling process is undertaking in the site,” Ras Al Khaimah police said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Updated: November 19, 2022, 1:54 PM
