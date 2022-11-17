Countdown to launch UAE's mission to Moon as new date of November 28 set

The UAE has begun the countdown to the launch of the first Emirati mission to the Moon, as a new date and time for lift-off has been finalised, pending weather conditions.

Japanese lunar exploration company ispace, which will deliver the UAE's Rashid rover on its Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander, announced a target launch date of November 28, 12.46pm GST (9.46am UTC).

The mission willl lift-off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Launch Complex 40 launch site in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

It is a landmark mission for the UAE, but also for Japan and the private industry, with ispace on track to becoming the first company to carry out a commercial cargo mission to the Moon.

Takeshi Hakamada, founder of ispace, announced the new launch date at a press conference on Thursday held at a mission control centre in Tokyo, Japan.

"Our first mission will lay the groundwork for unleashing the moon’s potential and transforming it into a robust and vibrant economic system,” he said.

The Rashid rover is one of many government and commercial payloads that will fly to the Moon on board the Mission 1 lander.

Weighing 10 kilograms, the rover was built by a small team of Emiratis at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai.

The four-wheel rover will spend 1 lunar day, or 14 Earth days, on the Moon's surface to study its geology, lunar dust and is expected to take thousands of images of its surroundings with high-resolution cameras.

Emirati engineers behind the mission are already in Florida, making final preparations for the launch.

What happens on launch day?

On launch day, it would be the Falcon 9 rocket's job to deliver the lander to its intended orbit in space, where it could begin its solo journey to the Moon.

The reusable rocket generates a thrust of more than 771 tonnes at sea level to lift-off the ground and blast off into space.

It is expected that the lander will reach the Moon around the end of April.

The mission will attempt to land on the Moon's Atlas Crater, on the southeastern outer edge of Mare Frigoris, which translates to Sea of Cold.

"Careful consideration of the target site criteria included continuous sun-illumination duration and communication visibility from the Earth," ispace said.

Busy times on the Moon

Ispace is one of a few other missions that have set eyes on the Moon.

Nasa's $4.1 billion Artemis 1 mission launched on Wednesday, after several delays from technical issues and two hurricanes.

US-based company Astrobotic plans to launch its Peregrine lunar lander in early 2023, with payloads from eight countries.