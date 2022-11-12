UAE sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Nigeria

The UAE has sent 31 tonnes of food and other basic needs items in humanitarian aid to Nigeria.

The aid has been sent to help Nigerians, mainly women and children, who were affected by the recent floods that impacted 34 of the country’s 36 states, reported the UAE's news agency Wam.

“This is part of the UAE's solidarity with Nigeria and its people in facing the impact of the floods and the casualties and material damages they caused,” said Dr Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, UAE’s ambassador to Nigeria.

“It reflects the close relations between the two countries and the leading role of the UAE in extending a helping hand to countries affected by natural disasters and the effects of climate change worldwide, including throughout Africa.”

Nigeria has seen the worst floods in a decade this year, which has been blamed on heavy rain and the release of the Lagdo dam in neighbouring Cameroon

Floods that struck last month killed more than 600 people and left 1,546 injured.

The disaster has forced more than 1.3 million from their homes, the country's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs said

More than 82,000 houses have been completely destroyed by the flood that has forced more than 1.3 million from their homes.

About 110,000 hectares of farmland have been destroyed.

