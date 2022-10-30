My Dubai Rent: Cosy studio for Dh28,000 offers this artist an escape from rising rents

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they pay each month, see who they live with and ask what they like and don't like

Farida Talaat had lived most of her life in Canada. When she moved to Dubai two months ago to be close to her parents, the public relations and communications professional knew she would miss Toronto and all the lush green spaces that she grew up with.

But the small yet sleek studio apartment in Damac Hills, measuring 410 square feet with views of the desert landscape, was a dramatic yet welcome change.

An artist who wants to pursue a more sustainable lifestyle, Ms Talaat says the small yet sunlit apartment is her comfort zone.

How much rent do you pay for this apartment?

This studio apartment costs Dh28,000 in one cheque, excluding utilities. The rent fits my budget. It is good value for money.

The small size is also good for me as it is a departure from excessive living. I am trying to reach a more sustainable life with fewer possessions.

Why did you choose this property?

I have lived most of my life in Canada and moved to Dubai because my parents are here. As they say, home is where your family is. I was living with them first but wanted to have more privacy and space.

At the same time, I want to stay close to where they live in Serena Bella Casa. It is just a ten minutes’ drive from my place.

I also picked this place because of its panoramic view of the city.

Farida Talaat enjoyed downsizing to a property that allows her to be more sustainable. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The studio is also sun-drenched with plenty of light. It also doubles up as my art studio.

What is the best part of living in this community?

I am used to having vast green spaces and thick foliage all around me in Canada. Going for daily walks is part of my routine. This is a mixed use property with both apartments and villas. So, there are good walkways and greenery. The desert view is also a huge change from the intense greenery that I am used to in Canada.

How did you find the apartment?

I did some research online. And I met an agent and checked out a few properties. Though there are many options, I knew exactly what I wanted. It did not take much time to find a place that suited my budget.

What changes did you introduce to make the place feel like home?

I converted my balcony floor into a green turf as greenery is important for me. I bought my own furniture.

I have a mixed range of affordable pieces from Ikea as well as a pricey Persian rug.

I also have mature plants as well as small ones that I hope to grow. Most of the artwork on the wall is done by myself. The overall colour theme is white. It gives an impression of an empty canvas where I can create things.

Is there anything that you would like to change?

One thing that I am missing here is a common lounge area or a library space. If I had a guest or a quick meeting, I could have hosted it in that common space.

I had it in my apartment in Toronto and it is so convenient especially if you are living in a studio.