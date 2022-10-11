UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in St Petersburg on Tuesday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said that Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to Russia is part of the country's “continuous endeavour to contribute to achieving security and stability in the region and the world, and to enhance fruitful and constructive co-operation with regional and international powers, in addition to communicating with all parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis to help reach effective political solutions.”

The ministry stressed its support for finding “a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine, reiterating its position calling for diplomacy, dialogue and respect for the rules and principles of international law”.

Sheikh Mohamed last held an official in-person meeting with Mr Putin when he visited Abu Dhabi in 2019. That followed the Declaration of Strategic Partnership signed between the countries in 2018. The leaders have spoken by phone a number of times since then, according to official reports.

This is a developing story …