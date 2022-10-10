Cruise ship passengers no longer need Al Hosn to enter Abu Dhabi tourist attractions

Passengers on cruise liners entering Abu Dhabi will no longer be required to show their Al Hosn green pass app to enter tourist attractions and businesses.

In place of the app, visitors will now be issued special wristbands or 'cruise cards' that will grant them access during their stay.

In a memo circulated on Monday, authorities said "passengers and crew arriving Abu Dhabi via cruise ships are now exempt from Green Pass protocols to enter tourism attractions and establishments".

Circular| Cruise ship passengers and crew are no longer required to follow the Green Pass procedures in order to enter tourist attractions and establishments. Instead, they can enter using cards or wristbands issued by cruise ships. pic.twitter.com/gCXewz9ELL — Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) October 10, 2022

"Cruise cards or cruise wristbands issued by cruise ships will be used as identification for passengers and crew, to allow them to enter tourism establishments without having to show a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app," the statement read.

The Al Hosn green pass system was brought in to for people to show when their last negative PCR test had been, and whether their Covid-19 vaccinations were up to date.

UAE residents and non-cruise ship tourists are required to have had two Covid-19 shots plus a booster, as well as a negative PCR test within the past 30 days to keep their green pass active.

