Staggering food waste impacts climate change in the region, says UN official

The region’s staggering food waste statistics is directly linked to climate change, and the hospitality industry can act as ‘agents of change’ in inspiring behavioural change, top UN officials said at an event at Dubai's Atlantis hotel on Thursday.

"Recent estimates indicate that the average per capita food waste in the UAE is 2.7 kilos per day. And this is a staggering amount as it is among the world's highest," said Dena Assaf, UN Resident Coordinator for UAE.

“Therefore, addressing this food waste is central for our efforts to achieve national food security in the UAE and to progress on SDG target 12.3 (to reduce food waste).

Quote In West Asian countries, the per capita food waste is estimated to be at 110 kilograms every year Sami Dimassi, UNEP Representative

“As we prepare to host Cop 28 next year, it is vital to understand how food loss, and waste, and climate change are interlinked. When food is wasted, all the energy resources and money that went into producing, processing, packaging and transport it, are also wasted. Therefore reducing food waste is an impactful response to climate change,” Ms Assaf said

She was speaking at a UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) campaign in Dubai on Thursday to reduce food waste on the occasion of the third International Day for Awareness of Food Waste and Loss that is observed on September 29 worldwide.

This year, to raise awareness about the detrimental effect of food waste on the environment, the UNEP regional office has launched the second phase of the ‘Recipe of Change’ campaign by roping in the domestic hospitality industry. The first phase targeted domestic households through ten chefs from the West Asia region, who inspired taught people sustainable ways of cooking and storing food.

The slogan of the campaign ‘Stop Food Waste! For the people’ is to put the spotlight on food waste and its impact on the environment.

Dr Dena Assaf speaking at the UN Environmental Programme’s Recipe of Change campaign. Ruel Pableo for The National

“In this regard, the contributions of the tourism and hospitality sector is vital,” Ms Assaf said.

Speaking to The National on the sidelines, Sami Dimassi, UNEP Representative and Regional Director for West Asia, said the ‘Recipe of Change’ campaign in the second phase is aiming to inspire behavioural change in people through the hospitality industry.

“People in the region think that unless you see a humungous amount of food on the table, it is not good (hospitality). That attitude has to change.”

"In West Asian countries, the per capita food waste is estimated to be at 110 kilograms every year. That is a lot. That is a big red signal and we need to pay attention. We need to let the people know that they are actually wasting that much every year.

READ MORE Climate change is a battle for the future of the human species, warns UN official

“There was a time when people was hesitant to pack leftovers after eating out. Now it is trend. Ordering smaller portions and not wasting should also become a trend. That is what we are aiming,” said Mr Dimassi.

He said small measures like having a bag in the room and a note asking people to pack the leftover fruits can reduce food waste.

“It is the small steps that make the big difference. At the end of the day, no single person or entity can bring about a change. It has to be a collective effort.”

The event held at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai also saw leading hotel chains taking a pledge of action to reduce food waste in their restaurants.