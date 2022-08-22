Sheikha Latifa discusses cultural co-operation with Czech president

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairwoman of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council, has met President Milos Zeman of the Czech Republic during a visit to Prague.

Sheikha Latifa was the head of a UAE delegation to the International Council of Museums General Conference 2022.

She was accompanied by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

During the meeting, with Mr Zeman, Sheikha Latifa underscored the strong ties between the two countries and their pioneering work in the creative sector.

The meeting also explored areas of joint co-operation and opportunities to exchange cultural, design and artistic expertise.

The UAE is a multicultural and cosmopolitan nation that is constantly looking to deepen its relations with different countries and build strong partnerships across all fields, including the cultural and creative sector, Sheikha Latifa said.

"My visit to the Czech Republic and my meeting with President Zeman falls in line with our leadership’s efforts to build an open dialogue and constructive communication with all countries, thus enhancing the position of Dubai and the UAE as a preferred destination characterised by tolerance and diversity, and strengthening our position as a global hub for arts and culture.

"During my meetings with Czech officials, I was briefed on the exemplary achievements of the country’s cultural sector and various cultural institutions."

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed tours Expo 2020 Dubai - video

Sheikha Latifa stressed the role of cultural and knowledge exchange in enhancing the industry, saying the Icom General Conference 2022 in Prague was an ideal platform to introduce Emirati culture to the world.

She took part in several meetings with officials from the Czech Republic, and members and leaders from Icom.

Ms Al Hashimy said the meeting fell within the framework of strengthening international co-operation in related fields.

"The UAE constantly looks for opportunities to develop partnerships with the international community," she said.

"Having delivered an inclusive World Exposition in Dubai a few months ago, we look forward to continuing our trajectory of collaboration with partners from all around the world to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

"The engagements held by the UAE delegation, led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, further highlight this spirit of collaboration and partnership, especially as we prepare to host Icom in Dubai in 2025."

The first official day also included meetings with the Czech Minister of Culture, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and local government officials.

"We are so proud to have Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed lead the UAE delegation to the 26th Icom General Conference 2022 in Prague," said Jiri Slavic, the Czech Republic’s ambassador to the UAE.

"Her visit represents another key milestone to the strong relations between both countries, and we look forward to many more opportunities of collaboration."

Under the theme "The Power of Museums", Icom 2022 runs in Prague from August 20 to 28.

The conference is held once every three years.

The 27th edition of the conference is scheduled to be held in Dubai, making it the first city in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia to host the prestigious global conference.

The UAE delegation includes Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture; Muna Al Gurg, chief executive of the culture and heritage sector; Mariam Al Afridi, executive director of the chairwoman's office; Maryam Ahli, project manager in the museums department; Rashad Bukhash, interim chairman of Icom-UAE; and members from the country’s museum sector.