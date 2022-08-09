Worker left disabled after forklift accident, Dubai court told

A warehouse worker, who was left with permanent injuries when he was struck by a forklift, has been awarded damages by a Dubai court.

The Ghanian suffered irreparable damage to his hip and leg following the accident at his Jebel Ali workplace in late 2019.

He was sleeping on the ground when an Indian co-worker reversed over him.

The victim was given Dh200,000 in compensation after a hearing at Dubai Civil Court.

A report by Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality earlier found the accident happened due to negligence by the industrial company, which makes lubricants and other fluids, and that safety procedures were not followed.

Workers were allowed to rest and sleep in hazardous areas of the workplace that were frequently crossed by vehicles, with no proper barriers in place.

The person driving the forklift was not properly qualified and there was a broader lack of training about safety procedures and poor supervision, the court heard.

The victim said it was 1pm when he went to rest in a corridor leading to the food court.

“I put a paper on the ground and slept. I was surprised when the forklift hit me,” said the worker in court records.

Dubai Public Prosecution said there were no warning or instructions signs in the workplace. The forklift operator was driving the vehicle backwards when the incident happened.

He suffered a 30 per cent disability, the court found, which would affect his future work and quality of life.