My Dubai Rent: this bargain Dh72,000 two-bedroom is 'perfect' for home working

Business owner Joy Buckner launched an education consultancy 18 months ago and recently renewed the lease on a two-bedroom apartment, which is also her workplace.

Located in Dubai’s popular Jumeirah Village Circle, the unit is within one of the three standout Bloom Towers beside Al Khail Road, with easy access to the rest of the city.

The 43rd floor apartment has two bathrooms and views of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

Single and originally from the US state of Colorado, Ms Buckner, 44, moved to Dubai from Washington for a leadership role with Gems Education in August 2013.

Here, she invites The National into her home for a look around.

How did you discover your apartment and this area?

I was looking to find a larger apartment, large enough to accommodate an office space. I was living in a one-bedroom unit running a business from my couch and a small desk at the foot of my bed and it was taking a toll. I was already living in JVC and I wanted to stay here.

I found this apartment through propertyfinder.com and viewed several units in the building. The rent is reasonable and it is fairly centrally located. The community is planned well.

I enjoy the parks sprinkled throughout the neighbourhood; I love to walk and they all have walking tracks, lots of trees and flowers and provide a nice escape from the sand and concrete you often deal with in Dubai.

Where did you live before?

I was in Taraf Residence, about three minutes from my current building.

How much do you pay for the apartment?

My rent here was initially Dh69,000 and it just increased to Dh72,000.

Tell us about the features of your home

The first thing that stood out about this property were the floor to ceiling windows. There is so much natural light and the views are stunning, especially at sunset. When you work from home, it is nice to see a view that you enjoy, especially since you look at it most of the day.

The units also have large balconies and I have a view of Barsha Heights, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, the Marina and The Palm, so essentially, it’s an ocean view, if you know where you are looking.

I started my business, Buckner Education, in October 2020 and moved to this apartment in July 2021, literally because I needed more office space. I’ve turned my second bedroom into that.

What are the advantages of living in this building?

There are several gyms and two pools, a lap pool and a leisure pool, which makes it feel like a resort in a way. There are also quaint little grassy spots in which to read or relax near the pools and an amphitheatre-looking area.

It really comes down to quality of life. My unit is 1,300 square feet, so it's a good amount of space for the money.

Jumeirah Village Circle is generally a more affordable alternative to Dubai Marina, which lies a few kilometres to the north, as shown here. One downside is that the roads leading to JVC are often very congested. Chris Whiteoak / The National

What have you done to make your apartment a home?

I love to collect items for my home when I travel. I want it to be a reflection of my life experiences. You will see artwork, trinkets and textiles from my travels.

I’m particular about the furniture. If I don’t find something I love, I will just go without until I find exactly what I want. I have a kitchen table and no chairs and all of my books are in boxes right now because I haven’t found chairs or a bookshelf I like. I also love candles, plants and fresh flowers.

I have put a day bed in my office so I have a place for company to stay. It is nice not to have to put people on the couch when they come visiting.

Is it a sociable neighbourhood?

I am a bit of a homebody so I don’t do a tonne outside of my unit. I use the pool every now and again, but that’s really it. That said, I know all of my neighbours, so have no issue with finding people to water my plants when I travel and it is not uncommon to have great conversations in the hall or be invited over for a drink and catch up on my neighbour’s balcony.

Another advantage is location: I am directly off Al Khail Road, 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai, 10 minutes to The Palm or Marina and five minutes to Motor City. There are malls and shops throughout the community, which makes life easy.

Do you plan to stay in the property?

I am happy in Bloom. I feel the rent is fair and I have had no major issues with my unit. I plan to continue to make the space feel more like home. I will get the furniture pieces I am looking for, maybe paint the wall. If I move, it will be because a new phase of my life requires it.

