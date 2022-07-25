Abu Dhabi opens new fish market in Mina Zayed

A new fish market has opened in Abu Dhabi's historic port area at Mina Zayed, which is undergoing major redevelopment.

The new fish market, located next to the original one, features eight restaurants and 44 fish cleaning stations and commercial spaces.

In addition to a supermarket, there are 104 fresh fish stalls, eight dry fish stalls, four fruit and vegetable stalls and three commercial kiosks.

The redevelopment of Mina Zayed is being undertaken by Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Modon Properties.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, director general of operations at DMT, said the new fish market will be a "significant attraction for the residents and visitors of the emirate due to its design".

"The new venue reflects the legacy of Abu Dhabi's fish trading and fishing industry, which is well-known in the region," Dr Al Kaabi said.

"DMT considers the preservation of cultural elements to be an integral part of the emirate's urban development strategy to achieve sustainable development.”

Ahmed Al Zaabi, director of delivery at Modon Properties, said construction at the Mina Zayed redevelopment project "is proceeding in full swing and the project is expected to be completed within the specified timeframe".

Opened in 1972, Mina Zayed has served as the main port in Abu Dhabi for more than 40 years.

Major rejuvenation works started in November 2020 with the demolition of Mina Plaza, an abandoned development consisting of 144 floors.

In addition to the fish market, plans include a complete overhaul of some of the existing souks, as well as the establishment of a new fruit and vegetable market, plant souk and seasonal market.

Businesses remained operational throughout the redevelopment process and when it is completed they will be transferred to new locations in the development.

Regeneration of the area - spanning more than three million square metres - is aimed at transforming the area into an integrated tourist, commercial and residential destination.