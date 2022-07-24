UAE weather: dust clouds and a chance of rain in the east

The UAE is set for some cloudy and dusty weather over the next days with a chance of rain in the east and slightly cooler temperatures.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicted hot and dusty weather for Monday but with temperatures decreasing along the coast.

South-easterly to north-easterly and north-westerly winds reaching speeds of up to 40kph could create more dust clouds, with these conditions set to continue.

"It will be dusty during the daytime and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas, with a chance of some rainy convective cloud formation eastward, [which] may extend over some internal and northern areas with another decrease in temperatures," the NCM said for Tuesday.

The UAE could also experience intermittent rain from Tuesday to Thursday. The showers will chiefly affect the country's east coast but could also hit other areas.

Wednesday

The NCM forecast more cloudy weather over parts of the country with a chance of rain and "significant decrease" in temperatures.

It said strong south-easterly to north-easterly winds of up to 60kph could whip up dust clouds and cut visibility. "The sea will be rough to very rough with cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea," it said.

Expand Autoplay A man rides his bicycle during a brief downpour in the Mussaffah industrial area in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Thursday

Conditions will be similar on Thursday, the NCM said, with the possibility of downpours in the east and over coastal areas during the day.

Winds of up to 50kph will continue to cause dust clouds but temperatures are set to rise again.

"The sea will be rough, especially with cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in Oman Sea."

READ MORE Think the current UAE weather is gloomy? Try the wild winter of 1982

The UAE has had some unsettled weather over the past month.

Heavy rain, floods and high winds hit Al Ain and other eastern parts of the UAE on July 5.

More rain lashed Sharjah and the country's east on July 15, prompting the NCM to issue a weather warning.