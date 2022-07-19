Dubai golden visa holders to get exclusive Esaad privilege card

Golden visa holders in Dubai are now eligible for a special privilege card issued by police in the emirate.

The Esaad card gives members a host of offers and discounts on a range of services, including school fees and medical procedures.

The green and gold discount card can be used at 7,237 brands and businesses in the UAE and in 92 countries worldwide.

The card is free to anyone who has been issued a five or 10-year golden visa in Dubai.

“The stability and incentives will encourage holders of the golden visa to continue contributing to Dubai’s wider economy,” said Abdulla Al Basti, secretary general of The Executive Council of Dubai.

“They will also help the city attract fresh and exceptional talent from across the world.”

First approved in 2020, golden visas are awarded to people who have made outstanding contributions to the UAE, have highly-prized abilities or work in industries regarded as vital to the economic growth of the country.

“In addition to benefiting from Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, state-of-the-art services and a unique modern lifestyle, golden visa holders will now enjoy attractive and exclusive benefits through their Esaad cards, including a host of discounts on a wide range of services, products, attractions and experiences,” said Saeed Almarri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

Golden visas are designed to enable foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

Anyone who purchases a property worth Dh2 million or more is automatically eligible for a golden visa.

If a person is awarded a golden visa, their spouse and children can also apply.

Those applying for a golden visa should register their interest on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website. People applying in Dubai can use the emirate's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs website.

Dubai Media Office announced on Monday that the Esaad card would also be given to citizens in receipt of social benefits, military and civilian retirees from the government and private sectors jobs, as well as disabled and senior citizens in the emirate.