UAE weather: more rain to come

Rain fell across parts of the UAE on Sunday, with forecasters warning that more was on the way.

Showers fell in Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and parts in the country's east as the bout of unsettled weather continues.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a warning of further rain, along with winds of up to 45 kilometres an hour whipping up dust clouds, cutting visibility on the roads and creating waves of about 1.6 metres in the Arabian Gulf.

It also forecast a "significant decrease in temperatures" with highs of 42C and lows of 23C expected.

"It will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general," the centre said in its Sunday forecast. "[This will be] interspersed with some convective clouds ... associated with rainfall."

Footage posted to the NCM's social media channel earlier on Sunday showed driving rain and leaden skies in Al Ain.

Storm Centre, a UAE group that tracks extreme weather, also shared a video showing torrential rain in Al Foah and dark skies over Hatta.

Abu Dhabi Police also warned motorists to drive carefully and follow the speed limits.

The authorities in Abu Dhabi can limit the speed on some roads during extreme weather and police urged motorists to follow the electronic signs that show the permitted limit.

Looking ahead, the NCM forecast similar conditions over the next few days.

Rain, winds and choppy seas can be expected until at least Tuesday as the unsettled weather continues.

Thunder was heard rumbling in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and rain fell in the suburbs. It followed a downpour in Al Ain on Tuesday.

Other parts of the Arabian Peninsula have also been affected over the past few days.

