President Sheikh Mohamed receives call from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday received a phone call from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During the call, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance co-operation in all fields, especially developmental and economic projects.

They reviewed current co-operation between the UAE and Germany and prospects to grow it further, especially in the economic, trade, investment and energy areas, as well as other fields that consolidate the two countries' sustainable development goals.

The leaders also discussed joint international efforts to address weather change and the coming Cop28 climate conference that will be hosted at Expo City Dubai from November 6 to 17, 2023.

They exchanged views regarding a number of the latest regional and global issues of mutual concern.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are Germany’s biggest trading partners in the Middle East.

Trade between Germany and the UAE has grown consistently in the past 25 years.

UAE exports to Germany rose to $1.1 billion in 2020 from $125 million in 1995, at an annualised rate of about 9.2 per cent, figures compiled by the Observatory of Economic Complexity show.