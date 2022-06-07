Dubai residents urged to report unwanted flyers and cards

Dubai residents are being urged to report flyers left outside their homes, in apartment blocks or on their cars.

Dubai Economy and Tourism said anyone who has received marketing material should get in touch and the matter will be investigated.

It also urged traders to stop distributing unauthorised flyers as it “will be considered an explicit violation,” the department said on Twitter.

. @Dubai_DED will address consumer complaints on unsolicited promotional flyers and stickers. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/TdJEhziU05 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 6, 2022

Advising residents on their available course of action, the department said: “In case the promotional sticker or flyer belongs to a company licensed in another emirate, please submit a complaint to the competent authorities in that emirate.”

Complaints can be filed via the Dubai Consumer application, which is available on the AppGallery, Google Play, App Store or via the website.