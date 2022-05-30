Sharjah Police confiscate dozens of e-scooters in safety campaign

Sharjah Police have confiscated 168 electric scooters on safety grounds since January.

Using e-scooters outside of their designated zones, riders failing to wear protective gear, ignoring safety rules and riding e-scooters on main roads were the most common offences, the force said.

Police seized the e-scooters between January and April.

Lt Col Mohammed Al Naqbi, director of Sharjah Police traffic department, spoke about the dangers of careless use of e-scooters.

“The offences during this period caused one accident,” he said.

He urged riders to wear protective gear, ride alone and avoid carrying any baggage that may destabilise the e-scooters and lead to an accident.

“They need to stick to traffic regulations and safety instructions, and not drive in a way that poses danger to road users,” Lt Col Al Naqbi said.

The Federal Traffic Council last week introduced a nationwide programme to enhance the safety of e-scooter users and encourage riders to follow traffic rules. Victor Besa / The National.

He said the campaign against unsafe use of e-scooters was followed by a safety drive in May.

“This is in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to making roads safer,” he said.

“It was dedicated to the riders of e-scooters to explain the negative outcomes of breaching traffic regulations and instructions which enhance their safety and the safety of other road users.”

The scheme included posting safety messages in Arabic, English and Urdu on the force’s social media accounts.

Sharjah Police said e-scooter riders committed 419 offences last year.

In June, an Emirati boy was critically injured after his electric scooter collided with a car in Khor Fakkan.

Nationwide safety campaigns

Last week, the Federal Traffic Council, acting on behalf of the Ministry of Interior, introduced a nationwide programme to improve the safety of e-scooter users and encourage riders to follow traffic rules.

The Traffic Safety for E-scooter Users campaign calls on people to use the electric vehicles on designated paths and zones and to wear helmets, knee pads and reflective clothing, especially when travelling at night.

In January, a task force was set up to help ensure the safe use of electric scooters across the UAE.

A committee comprising members of the Federal Traffic Council was formed in response to reports of reckless behaviour from riders.

The Federal Traffic Council does not have ultimate decision-making powers in each emirate, but can make recommendations based on its findings.

The committee was established to work closely with relevant authorities to develop plans to regulate their use.