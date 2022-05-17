Sheikha Fatima receives condolences from world leaders’ wives over Sheikh Khalifa's death

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, has received condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa from female members of governments overseas and world leaders’ wives.

Queen Rania of Jordan, the first lady of Egypt, Entissar Amer Al Sisi, and Cindy Crowe, Governor-General of New Zealand, all shared their sympathies.

Sheikha Fatima, who is also the Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, expressed her thanks for their kind support.

Sheikha Shamsa bint Suhail, Sheikh Khalifa’s widow, also received condolences on his death, from Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah, the wife of Oman's Sultan Haitham and Sheikha Amthal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the sister of Sheikh Nawaf, Kuwait's Emir.

Queen Rania, Mrs El Sisi and Linda Hurley, wife of Governor-General of Australia David Hurley, also offered their condolences to Sheikha Shamsa.

She also received the sympathies of various sheikhas and female ministers in the UAE, who shared their condolences with Sheikh Khalifa’s family and the people of the UAE.

They also wished UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.

Sheikha Shamsa thanked them for their thoughts, wishing them continued good health and wellness.