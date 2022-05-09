Sky News Arabia celebrates 10 years on air

Sky News Arabia celebrated 10 years of existence on Monday.

The channel was first launched on May 6, 2012 as a joint venture between International Media Investments and British Sky News.

The multi-platform news channel has since developed a strong following online, clocking more than 5 billion views of its digital content in 2021.

“Over the last 10 years, we have established ourselves as a leading news platform and cemented our reputation for delivering high quality news in an informative and efficient way to Arabic-speaking audiences around the world,” said IMI's chief executive Nart Bouran.

On May 6 2022, Sky News Arabia launched special content across its platforms. Photo: Sky News Arabia

“We are living in unprecedented times and the demand for quality news over the past two years has increased significantly.

“Never before have audiences needed news platforms to keep them informed and safe. We have played a crucial role in delivering accurate information to keep audiences informed and up to date.”

Sky News Arabia will also soon roll out a new business news platform with website and social media channels offering business news and analysis.

On Friday, Sky News Arabia launched special content across its platforms celebrating its achievements during the past decade, as well as the broadcaster’s vision for the future.

International Media Investments' portfolio includes a number of successful and distinctive media assets around the world, including The National.