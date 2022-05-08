Noisy pets could lead to Dh500 fine for residents of a Dubai community

Pet owners found breaking the rules will be sent a warning followed by a financial penalty notice

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10 – People with their dogs after the official opening of Central Bark (dog park) in DAMAC Akoya Oxygen in Dubai. (Pawan Singh / The National) For Lifestyle/Online/Instagram. Story by Hayley
The National
May 08, 2022

Property developer Emaar has told residents of Dubai Hills they could face fines for failing to control noisy pets.

In a notice, Emaar Community Management said pet owners found in breach of the rules will be sent a notice, followed by a fine.

Owners whose pets are found to be making excessive noise and being a nuisance to other community members will incur a Dh500 penalty.

Other rules include cleaning up after pets, discarding their waste in designated bins and keeping dogs on a leash at all times.

Residents were also warned to refrain from feeding stray cats in the neighbourhood, as per Dubai Municipality guidelines. Those found doing so could be referred to the authorities for further action.

One resident said it was unclear how the rules would be enforced, or who was responsible for judging when a dog bark is too noisy.

Part of the notice that was circulated to residents in Dubai Hills.

The notice said: “While we enjoy a pet-friendly community, we would like to remind you to follow the pet guidelines to promote a wholesome living experience for all residents.

“Please note that cases of non-compliance will be issued with a Notice of Violation followed by a penalty of Dh500 per instance.

“Residents can contact Dubai Municipality Contact Centre on 800 900 to report any incidence involving a pet within the community.”

Last year, Emaar also sent out a notice to residents in its communities reminding them that it is illegal to own exotic pets in Dubai.

The move came after reports were made of a big cat on the loose around the Springs and Meadows communities, which later turned out to be a false alarm.

Emaar said under Dubai laws "it is unlawful for any person to own and keep any exotic animals as a pet".

Most expensive Dubai Hills villa: in pictures

The luxury villa was sold for more than Dh100 million, making it the most expensive property deal in Dubai Hills Estate. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby

Updated: May 08, 2022, 9:23 AM
PetsEmaarDubaiResidents
