Family concerned for French man missing in Dubai for nine days

The mother of a man who has been missing in Dubai for nine days is appealing to the public to help return him home safely.

French citizen Mohamed-Joseph Chauvin, 25, last spoke to his family in the early hours of April 26.

He was last seen in the transit area of Dubai International Airport and was due to catch a flight back to Doha, where he has been living with his family since December.

Speaking to The National, his mother, Fabienne, said Mehdi, the name he goes by, has been living with mental health issues and was recently found to be suffering from psychotic episodes.

Quote We don’t know what happened or why he left the airport. This past week has been a nightmare, we just want him back with us Fabienne Chauvin, mother of missing man

“Mehdi has been staying with us in Doha since December, but he is on a visit visa,” she said.

“He had to leave the country to renew his tourist visa, that’s why we booked him a flight to Dubai.

“We dropped him at the airport in Doha on April 25 and he caught the Qatar Airways flight at 18.40pm, which landed in Dubai International Airport at 20.55pm.

“He was due to have a few hours stopover then return to Doha on the 11.30pm flight that same night, but he never got on the plane.”

Please help us to find Mehdi,french 25 years old lost in Dubai,suffering from psychological problems. We call on the community of DAMAC HILL or around Mehdi was seen on May 2 in front of Carrefour de DAMAC hills, bare foot and lost,he lost his mind and wanders all alone. pic.twitter.com/K4EWnF76FH — Dana lea (@rabdan_Alaselah) May 4, 2022

Ms Chauvin and her husband, Mehdi’s stepfather, were exchanging messages with Mehdi when he informed them that he was unable to board the return flight to Doha.

He said staff would not let him board the plane because he did not have a return flight to Dubai, which Ms Chauvin said did not make sense.

After missing the first flight, his parents booked a second ticket for Mehdi, which was scheduled to depart at 5.30 the next morning, but for a second time he failed to get on the plane.

At 2.01am on April 26, three and a half hours before he was due to catch the return flight to Doha, messages failed to deliver to Mehdi’s phone. When family members tried to call him there was also no answer, which has been the case for the past nine days.

Ms Chauvin contacted the police and immigration department at Dubai Airports who confirmed that Mehdi had passed through immigration and left the airport.

She was advised to contact the French Consulate about her concerns regarding his whereabouts.

The family informed the French Consulate in Dubai about Mehdi’s missing status as well as his mental health problems and also lodged a file with the French Ministry of Interior.

The French Consulate in Dubai told The National it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Plea for help on social media

Since they lost contact with Mehdi, the family have been posting messages on Facebook groups asking people in Dubai to come forward with information if they see him.

Ms Chauvin said they have received several messages from people who said they had seen someone who resembles him in the car park of a supermarket in Damac Hills in Dubai, barefoot and acting erratically.

He was last seen wearing black jeans and a jumper and carrying a black backpack.

“I have lived in Doha for several years and Mehdi was living in France and studying,” Ms Chauvin said.

“We spoke in December and he said he was feeling depressed, he just wasn’t himself. He was usually a happy person but this time we could tell he was not in a good way.

“We decided to bring him to live with us in Doha. It took about a month for him to settle in, but he was doing OK and was eating better, going out for walks.”

Ms Chauvin said things went awry in March when she asked him about getting a job.

She said he flew off the handle and seemed out of control, so they got an appointment with a doctor to get him some help.

“The doctor did some assessments and said he had suffered a psychotic episode and gave him some medication,” she said.

“He was doing OK after that, we just had to make sure he wasn’t under any stress.

“When we booked him the flight to Dubai to do the visa run, we made sure we booked a quick stopover flight, so he could just stay in the airport and return to Doha quickly.

“We don’t know what happened or why he left the airport. This past week has been a nightmare, we just want him back with us – I’m concerned for his well-being.”