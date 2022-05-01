Dubai's veteran imams and muezzins granted golden visas

Imams who have worked for 20 years or more are entitled to long-term residency

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jun 29, 2014 - Asr prayer call at Masjid Al Rahim Mosque during the First day of Ramadan. ( Jaime Puebla / The National Newspaper )
Salam Al Amir
May 01, 2022

Dubai’s Crown Prince has ordered that golden visas and financial rewards are granted to the imams, preachers, and muezzins who have been serving in the emirate for over 20 years.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed issued the order under directives from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The order was in appreciation of their efforts in introducing the teachings of Islam and spreading its values of tolerance, especially during Ramadan.

The Crown Prince of Dubai said the significant role of Dubai mosques imams, preachers and muezzins is recognised.

He urged them to continue to spread the true message and values of Islam.

There are 2,178 mosques across Dubai according to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, which increased from 2,098 in 2018.

Workers in the mosques that are under the department include more than 475 imams, 404 muezzins and and 41 preachers.

Updated: May 01, 2022, 5:42 AM
DubaiRamadan 2022Islam
