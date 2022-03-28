Sheikh Mohammed meets South African president in tour of Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met with South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Monday during his tour of pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting at the South Africa pavilion, the leaders discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries, Dubai Media Office said.

South Africa celebrated its country day at Expo on Monday.

Following the ceremony, Mr Ramaphosa described Expo 2020 as "a seminal and not-to-be-missed event".

"Its importance is now greater than ever, as we strive to recover and rebuild in the wake of the pandemic," he said.

"Our country's founding father, Nelson Mandela, once said: ‘When people are determined to do anything, they will be able to achieve anything.’ As South Africa, we are determined to recover from Covid-19 to grow our economy and to build our country.”

The South Africa pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, is a showcase for the country’s rich heritage, creativity and innovative thinking.

Visitors can learn more about tourism and business opportunities.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid touring the Liberia pavilion. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed also met Liberian President George Weah at his country's pavilion.

Liberia marked its country day at Expo on Saturday.

“Liberia's pavilion… embraces the idea that investment is an essential ingredient for sustainable national economic growth and development," Mr Weah said following the official ceremony.

"Liberia seeks to expand its potential in many areas, including the financial sector, in addition to sectors like tourism, agriculture and fisheries, which are yet to be exploited."

The pavilion is filled with beautiful woven fabric patterns and allows visitors to find out more about Liberia’s history and what the future looks like for the West African nation.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid touring the Tunisian pavilion. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed was given a tour of the Tunisia pavilion, which tells the story of the African nation, highlighting the creativity of its youth, opportunities for their empowerment and sends a message of hope for future development.

He was briefed on the most important goals of the pavilion, foremost of which is to highlight the great interest that Tunisia attaches to the entrepreneurship sector and emerging institutions.

The Tunisia pavilion, under the theme ‘Inspiring Youth, Promising Future’, highlights the innovations and creativity of its youth.

Visitors can explore historical and cultural sites in Tunisia through promotional films and wear traditional clothing.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid touring the Iraq pavilion. Photo: Dubai Media Office

During a visit to Iraq's pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the distinctive, open design of the pavilion, which also shows glimpses of life in Iraq on screens throughout the building.

The pavilion, which has a distinctive canopy that's shaped to look like a net cast from a boat into the water, brings visitors on a journey through Iraqi culture, arts, science, literature and folklore, as the nation celebrates its past while also looking forward to creating a brighter tomorrow.