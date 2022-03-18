Millions of Yemenis benefit from Emirates Red Crescent Ramadan programmes

More than seven million people have benefited from Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Ramadan programmes in the Yemeni governorates of Shabwa, Hadhramaut, Taiz, Hodeidah, Aden and Socotra, state news agency Wam reported.

Clothes, food and other humanitarian aid was distributed ahead of Ramadan, which is expected to begin early next month.

It comes following a directive from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Mohammed Al Falahi, ERC secretary general, said the assistance shows the UAE's commitment to Yemen.

The conflict in Yemen began when Iran-backed Houthi rebels took over the capital Sanaa in 2014, triggering a civil war that has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The UAE this week called on the international community to exert more pressure on the rebels.

It has provided Yemen with more than $6.3 billion worth of aid since 2015.

