Millions of Yemenis benefit from Emirates Red Crescent Ramadan programmes

Clothes, food and other humanitarian aid distributed

Emirates Red Crescent distribute 2,000 food baskets and relief in Taiz, Yemen. Wam
The National
Mar 18, 2022

More than seven million people have benefited from Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Ramadan programmes in the Yemeni governorates of Shabwa, Hadhramaut, Taiz, Hodeidah, Aden and Socotra, state news agency Wam reported.

Clothes, food and other humanitarian aid was distributed ahead of Ramadan, which is expected to begin early next month.

It comes following a directive from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Mohammed Al Falahi, ERC secretary general, said the assistance shows the UAE's commitment to Yemen.

Read more
UAE urges world leaders to exert pressure on Houthis

The conflict in Yemen began when Iran-backed Houthi rebels took over the capital Sanaa in 2014, triggering a civil war that has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The UAE this week called on the international community to exert more pressure on the rebels.

It has provided Yemen with more than $6.3 billion worth of aid since 2015.

Yemen's animal rescuers – in pictures

Galal Al-Amrawi, a member of a registered organisation that looked after animals in Aden, said it was forced to shut down after two years because of lack of financing. Photo: Galal Al-Amrawi

Galal Al-Amrawi, a member of a registered organisation that looked after animals in Aden, said it was forced to shut down after two years because of lack of financing. Photo: Galal Al-Amrawi

Updated: March 18, 2022, 7:58 AM
UAEYemenRamadan 2022
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Damac Properties founder Hussain Sajwani to invest $1bn in data centres
An image that illustrates this article Millions of Yemenis benefit from Emirates Red Crescent Ramadan programmes
An image that illustrates this article Co-op societies cut food prices in Dubai and Sharjah for Ramadan
An image that illustrates this article Twenty-one countries take part in the UAE's Swat ChallengeStory video icon