Sheikh Mohammed orders emergency aid to help 85,000 people fleeing Ukraine

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered two emergency relief flights to support 85,000 people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

The planes carrying essential aid have departed from airports in Dubai and Sharjah.

The transport of the relief material was enabled by International Humanitarian City in Dubai (IHC).

Emirates airline provided its Boeing 777-ER Cargo plane for the first aid shipment that left from Dubai for Warsaw, Poland.

This aid, which was transported as part of the collective efforts of both UN and charitable organisations, is expected to support about 50,000 people.

The second flight, operated by Aramex airline, departed from Sharjah airport for Liege, Belgium, carrying an aid consignment from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN refugee agency. This aid material is expected to assist a further 35,000 people.

The latest aid comes in addition to the aircraft dispatched by the UAE on March 7 as part of its emergency relief efforts to assist civilians in Ukraine.

“UNHCR is proud of its strategic partnership with IHC in Dubai and we appreciate this important contribution which represents the generosity of the government of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid,” said Nadia Jbour, head of the UNHCR office in the UAE.

The UAE has called for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine using diplomatic means.

The emergency aid material will benefit 85,000 people affected by the escalating conflict.#WamNews pic.twitter.com/jlYc4DqFNj — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) March 17, 2022

This month, the UAE announced it would provide $5 million in relief aid to affected civilians in Ukraine in response to an urgent appeal by the UN.

“The UAE stresses the importance of focusing on the deteriorating humanitarian situation for civilians and ensuring their protection,” state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, emphasised the need for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine during a visit to Moscow on Thursday. He and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed the crisis in Ukraine and the related global food and energy crises.

“The UAE welcomes all mediation efforts to bring the parties together and to prioritise regional and international peace and stability,” said Sheikh Abdullah following the meeting.

“We also stressed the need to intensify efforts to consider the available options on humanitarian issues, most importantly unimpeded humanitarian access that would ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to affirm the confidence that the UAE places in the parties' ability to seek a political solution and to build on the existing talks between the parties.

“The UAE is fully prepared to support all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict. We also affirm our full readiness to engage with all parties to reach a ceasefire agreement.”

